Iran President Condoles with Turkey on Quake Deaths

In a Saturday message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Iranian president expressed sympathy with the neighbouring country over the deaths and injuries in a quake that struck Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig.

President Rouhani offered condolences and sympathy on behalf of the Iranian government and nation to the “friendly and brotherly” neighbour.

He finally voiced Iran’s readiness to provide whatever assistance necessary for the people in the quake-hit areas of Turkey, and expressed hope that, by God’s grace, the aftermath of the natural disaster would be eliminated immediately and calm would return to the quake-stricken regions.