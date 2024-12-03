Advisor to Iran Leader raps Turkey’s foreign policy, reaffirms Tehran’s support for Syria

Speaking on regional dynamics and Iran’s steadfast support for Syria, he offered a scathing critique of Turkish leadership while underscoring Iran’s unwavering commitment to its allies, including Syria.

“We had hoped that Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s Foreign Minister with extensive experience in intelligence and foreign policy, would correct the flaws in Turkey’s foreign policy. However, we did not expect Turkey, with its deep Islamic heritage, to fall into the trap set by the U.S. and Zionists,” Velayati said.

He lamented actions taken in Turkey’s name that conflict with its historic Islamic identity, emphasizing, “It is shocking that a nation with such a proud legacy of Islamic resistance would allow such actions.”

Velayati reaffirmed Iran’s unyielding support for Syria, stating, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Syrian government until the end.”

He highlighted that Syria’s supporters, including Russia, Hezbollah, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Yemen’s Houthis, and Palestinian groups, are stronger than ever.

Addressing US President-elect Donald Trump, Velayati advised him to adopt a more prudent approach in his new term. “Trump should learn from his first term and recognize that the world today is far more challenging. Independent nations will not succumb to threats or intimidation,” he warned.