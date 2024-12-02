FM Araghchi: Iran shares concerns with Turkey, supports Syria along with resistance groups

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Ankara from the Syrian capital on Monday, Araghchi emphasized the importance of regional stability and cooperation.

Araghchi described his recent visit to Damascus as “very productive,” highlighting his extensive meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s comprehensive support for Syria, but noted that the Arab country has managed to overcome tougher challenges in the past, such as the internal strife fueled by Daesh and other terrorist groups.

He stated, “The current situation, exacerbated by Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Palestine, is a miscalculation by the terrorists, as the Syrian army and government, with the help of resistance groups and Iran, are capable of confronting them.”

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Syria.

They will hold a press conference later in the day to outline the positions of Iran and Turkey on regional developments.