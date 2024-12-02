Presence of terror groups in Syria to affect neighbors’ security: Iran FM

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on Monday, Araqchi expressed concern over the reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups in Northern Syria and their attacks on various regions, including Aleppo.

He stated that destabilizing Syria could lead to civil war, civilian casualties, economic damage, and broader regional instability, directly affecting neighboring states.

Araqchi highlighted an agreement with Turkish officials on the need to prevent Syria from becoming a safe haven for extremist Takfiri groups again.

He also pointed out there are close ties between these terrorist groups and the US and Israel, adding they use such groups to divert attention from Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon while compensating for the Zionists’ defeats in the face of the resistance forces.

The foreign minister called on Syria’s neighboring countries to take immediate and effective measures to preserve the country’s political and security stability.

He reiterated that Iran, as in the past, remains committed to supporting the Syrian government, military, and people.

Additionally, Araqchi highlighted shared views between Iran and Turkey on various regional and international issues, including the necessity of a sustainable ceasefire in Lebanon, halting Israeli crimes in Gaza, and sending humanitarian aid to those areas.