Iran Sympathizes with Turkey over Deadly Quake

In a Saturday statement, Mousavi also offered sympathy to the Turkish nation and government, especially the bereaved families of the victims of the tragic incident, which killed and wounded numerous people and caused heavy damages.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Health Minister Saeid Namaki told his Turkish counterpart the Islamic Republic is ready to send relief and rescue teams to help the people affected by the heavy earthquake.

The Turkish Health Ministry, however, thanked Iran’s immediate offer, and said the situation there is under control for now.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a sparsely populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 20 people, injuring more than 900 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.