Iran: Preparations made for Iranians abroad to take part in presidential polls 

The Director General of Consular Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Alireza Mahmoudi, expressed the ministry’s readiness for the polls in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador and consulate generals in Germany.

He put the recent remarks by the Iranian Leader stressing on the importance of a high turnout in the elections, as well as the instructions by the Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri into perspective, saying the preparations have been made for millions of Iranians overseas to go to the polls and choose a successor to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Mahmoudi said that the presidential elections will be held simultaneously inside and outside the country.

He noted that Iranians living in Canada have sent messages to the foreign ministry expressing willingness to participate in the polls. He said Canadian authorities have been informed through diplomatic channels and Iran is waiting for Ottawa’s response.

Iran and Canada have no formal diplomatic ties despite a large community of Iranians living in Canada. Italy and Switzerland act as protector powers.

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash on April 19 and left a void that has to be filled within 50 days, according to the Iranian Constitution.