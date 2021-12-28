Iran police deal heavy blows to drug traffickers in border area

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said police carried out more than 5,000 successful operations eliminating over 57 drug trafficking gangs over the past nine months.

He said over 104 tons of narcotics were seized from the traffickers in the same period, adding that many of the operations against the gangs involved clashes with them.

Taheri said one of the main plans of law enforcement forces in the province is confronting the heads of narcotics trafficking networks.

Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been praised internationally for its achievements against organized crime and drug trafficking especially in border areas.