It is situated in the plains of Marvdasht, about 60 kilometers south of the city of Shiraz in southern Iran.

The ancient city houses the ruins of a palace which was built during the reign of Darius the Great, Xerxes, and Ardeshir I, and was inhabited for about 200 years.

The ancient city is on the UNESCO list of cultural heritage.

Here are some of the pictures of the historical monuments in Takht-e Jamshid: