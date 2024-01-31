Iran says receiving ‘perfect signals’ from newly-launched Mahda satellite

Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Organization (ISO), in a phone conversation with Iran’s state television on Wednesday, said the satellite, launched along with Keyhan 2 and Hatef 1 nano-satellites, is fulfilling the country’s research objectives.

He said, “Mahda is a telecommunications satellite that has power supply and distribution subsystems. This satellite receives its power from the solar energy.”

Simultaneously sending the three indigenous satellites into outer space on Simorgh-1 satellite carrier for the first time marked a big stride for Iran.

The Iranian space organization head said Iran currently has eight operational and telecommunications satellites in space, adding some of them are reaching the end of their life span.

Iran has put the space sector atop its agenda by developing and launching numerous satellites during the past decades.