Iran says ready for partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia

The meeting between Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi opposite number, Faisal bin Farhan, was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit in New York.

In the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests between Tehran and Riyadh.

Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan referred to the firm resolve of the two countries to enter a new phase in their relations and expressed pleasure with the reopening of their embassies in Tehran and Riyadh and the exchange of ambassadors by the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister said based on an idea put forth during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Iran is ready to sign a comprehensive partnership agreement with the kingdom.

He said it is also necessary that Tehran and Riyadh launch a joint economic commission to expand their ties in different areas.

Amirabdollahian further stressed the need to activate the air and shipping routes in order to facilitate travelling and trade between the two sides.

The Saudi foreign minister for his part described as satisfactory, the pace of progress in bilateral affairs since Iran and Saudi Arabia announced their rapprochement.

Bin Farhan said in addition to restoration of their diplomatic relations, Iran and Saudi Arabia have opened new horizons too.

He said Riyadh is willing to strengthen bilateral cooperation and put into action their proposed ideas, adding that a meeting between the heads of state of Iran and Saudi Arabia will accelerate the pace of cooperation.

The two top diplomats then agreed on the need to speed up the formation of the Tehran-Riyadh joint economic commission, form a coordinating committee, launch air and shipping lines, provide consular services for the citizens of the two countries and strengthen athletic cooperation.

Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan also expressed pleasure with the holding of sports events in the two countries.