Iran parl. speaker calls for closer economic ties with Venezuela

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called for enhanced economic cooperation with Venezuela.

“It is the duty of the governments and parliaments of Iran and Venezuela to pave the way for the expansion of cooperation by bringing the private sectors of the two countries closer together,” Ghalibaf said in a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia in Tehran on Monday evening.

“Political ties between the two countries are at a good level, so we should try to strengthen economic relations accordingly; although the long distance has made it (boosting economic ties) a bit difficult… problems can be solved,” the Iranian parliament speaker told the visiting Venezuelan foreign minister.

Ghalibaf referred to the experiences of the Islamic Republic in countering sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranians stressing that Tehran and Caracas should boost cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, technical services and engineering.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said Caracas is interested in strengthening economic relations with Tehran adding that a meeting of the joint economic commission of Iran and Venezuela in the coming months will help strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here