Iran parl. speaker calls for closer economic ties with Venezuela

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called for enhanced economic cooperation with Venezuela.

“It is the duty of the governments and parliaments of Iran and Venezuela to pave the way for the expansion of cooperation by bringing the private sectors of the two countries closer together,” Ghalibaf said in a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia in Tehran on Monday evening.

“Political ties between the two countries are at a good level, so we should try to strengthen economic relations accordingly; although the long distance has made it (boosting economic ties) a bit difficult… problems can be solved,” the Iranian parliament speaker told the visiting Venezuelan foreign minister.

Ghalibaf referred to the experiences of the Islamic Republic in countering sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranians stressing that Tehran and Caracas should boost cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, technical services and engineering.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said Caracas is interested in strengthening economic relations with Tehran adding that a meeting of the joint economic commission of Iran and Venezuela in the coming months will help strengthen bilateral economic ties.