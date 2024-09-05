US seizure of Maduro’s plane encouraging skyjacking: Iran

Nasser Kanaani, the Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, condemned the plane seizure by the US government, calling it a violation of international law.

Kanaani said the seizure runs counter to international law and norms particularly those related to the immunity of property belonging to states and the regulations of international civil aviation law including the Chicago Convention.

He added the move, a continuation of the US’s coercive unilateral actions, will further encourage skyjacking and pose a threat to aviation peace and security.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman voiced support for the Venezuelan government’s efforts to retake the seized plane, urging the deepening of cooperation among various countries to counter the US sanctions and other unilateral moves.

The US Justice Department announced Monday the seizure of a jet used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, claiming it was purchased illegally through a shell company and in violation of the US sanctions.

The Dassault Falcon 900EX was reportedly seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the custody of US federal officials in Florida.