Iran’s exports to Americas surge 4.5-fold; free trade with Venezuela nears finalization

Ahmad Firouzi, Director General of the Europe and America Office, in an interview with ILNA news agency revealed that Iran’s exports to the Americas in the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024 to March 2025) grew 4.5 times compared to the previous year. Notably, exports to Brazil surged by 8.5 times.

While imports from the Americas saw a slight decline, Firouzi emphasized Iran’s growing trade momentum in the region.

He also highlighted advancements in trade relations with Venezuela, stating that only one step remains to finalize a free trade agreement after two decades of negotiations.

Regarding Europe, Firouzi noted a slight decrease in trade due to market access restrictions.

However, Iranian traders have adapted by leveraging alternative routes and third countries to maintain their presence in European markets.

In 1403, Iran expanded its commercial centers in Europe and Asia, with Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Oman granting permits for new trade hubs. Furthermore, Iran posted its second commercial attaché in Hungary.

Firouzi underscored ongoing efforts to diversify trade partnerships, including negotiations for free trade agreements with Serbia and revised preferential trade deals with Cuba and Bosnia and Herzegovina.