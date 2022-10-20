Iranian paper blames Raisi administration for halt in nuclear talks

“Good steps had been taken with regards to the JCPOA by the end of the tenure of the previous administration,” wrote Ettela’at on Thursday.

“Through attention and pragmatism in talks and making deals, it seemed that we were able to both secure the interests associated with the JCPOA and help stabilize the country’s positions and status,” the paper added.

“If not so, at least it was possible to address part of the domestic problems and needs and bring back part of the assets frozen in such countries as South Korea and China,” it further wrote.

“Now, not only is the outlook for our relations with the US and the West more bleak than before, but also it has become more vague and complicated,” it said.

Talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, over the revitalization of JCPA have come to a standstill since a few months ago.