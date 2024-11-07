IFP ExclusiveViews

Iranian analyst deplores failure to restore JCPOA following Trump re-election

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna

A veteran Iranian journalist and political analyst says Iran had almost four years since US President Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021 to revive the moribund but vital nuclear deal with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Akbar Montajabi, chief editor of Sazendagi newspaper, took to X social media platform on Thursday to react to re-election of Trump who torpedoed the hard-fought-for nuclear accord in 2018, unleashing draconian economic sanctions and hardships on Iran.

“From January 2021 when Trump left office until today that he’s returned, we had 4 years to revive the JCPOA,” he tweeted.

He said the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi had three years but was reluctant to resuscitate the deal.

Montajabi noted that former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and incumbent President Massoud Pezeshkian each had one year, but the former did not succeed in restoring the deal due to the opposition by hardliners like Saeed Jalili, a member of the Expediency Council, and the latter did not get a chance.

“Now Trump is back with the same grudge as before,” he warned.

