Iran, Pakistan to boost mutual trade to $5bn

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s minister of industry, mines and trade says plans are in the offing to increase Tehran-Islamabad trade to $5 billion in two years’ time.

Reza Fatemh Amim added Iran can invest in the domains of dairy products and household appliances in Pakistan.

He made the comments on the margins of the ninth meeting of Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee in Tehran on Sturday.

He said Iran and Pakistan are two major and important countries in the region, but the level of their economic ties is unfortunately not desirable.

“In today’s meeting, it was agreed that trade between the two countries rise five-fold in the next two years and reach $5 billion, and that problems and obstacles in the free trade agreement between the two countries be removed in the coming three months,” he said.

“Iran and Pakistan’s economies are complementary, and we can not only exchange commodities, but also make joint investments,” the minister added.

Based on the talks held, he said, private companies of both countries will soon establish their economic ties.

“Two centers will also be set up tasked with removing economic and trade hurdles between the two countries,” the minister explained.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here