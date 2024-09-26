Media WireEconomy

Iran, Pakistan agree to settle dispute over gas pipeline project

By IFP Media Wire

Tehran and Islamabad made arrangements to remove the obstacles to the implementation of a gas pipeline project between the two countries.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed on the formation of a joint task force to weigh plans for the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between the two neighbors and resolve the problems in the implementation of the gas pipeline project.

The Iranian president also proposed the idea of establishment of a widespread road and rail network connecting regional countries, saying the project requires an inclusive plan encompassing a whole range of security, political, economic and transportation considerations.

Pezeshkian noted that the project will accelerate the progress of regional countries, bring the nations closer together, and serve the interests of all countries.

