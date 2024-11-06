IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurity

FM Araghchi: Iran, Pakistan believe close connection exists between Israel, regional terrorists

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says Iran and neighboring Pakistan firmly believe that close cooperation goes on between terrorist groups in the region, including the so-called Jaish al-Adl, and the Israeli regime.

Speaking to reporters in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday morning, Araghchi explained that simultaneous aggressive measures by the Israeli regime and the activation of terrorist groups in the region reinforce the speculation.

He said that considering the situation, Iran and Pakistan have decided to intensify their efforts against the terrorist organizations.

Araghchi, who wrapped up his visit to Pakistan, said he discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, with Pakistani officials. The talks revealed that Iran and Pakistan have closely aligned positions on regional matters.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the widespread condemnation of the Israeli regime in Pakistan, by the public and the media, adding both countries decided to pursue measures to halt the attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli regime more vigorously in international forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

