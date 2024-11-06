FM Araghchi: Iran, Pakistan believe close connection exists between Israel, regional terrorists

Speaking to reporters in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday morning, Araghchi explained that simultaneous aggressive measures by the Israeli regime and the activation of terrorist groups in the region reinforce the speculation.

He said that considering the situation, Iran and Pakistan have decided to intensify their efforts against the terrorist organizations.

Araghchi, who wrapped up his visit to Pakistan, said he discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, with Pakistani officials. The talks revealed that Iran and Pakistan have closely aligned positions on regional matters.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the widespread condemnation of the Israeli regime in Pakistan, by the public and the media, adding both countries decided to pursue measures to halt the attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli regime more vigorously in international forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).