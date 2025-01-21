Iran’s military chief says Tehran ready for joint production of arms, equipment with Islamabad

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir, held in Islamabad on Monday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the joint production of defense equipment.

The Iranian general also stressed the need for coordination and exchange of intelligence between the two neighbors in the fight against terrorist groups along the common border.

Hailing Pakistan’s determination to battle against the notorious Jaish al-Adl (known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group, General Baqeri stressed the need for coordinated cross-border patrol operations and joint exercises.

The top commander also expressed Iran’s readiness for joint naval war games with Pakistan.

He noted that close convergence among the major actors of the Islamic world, such as Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, will serve the interests of the regional nations.

The Iranian general also stressed the need for efforts to ensure peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

Major General Baqeri also held a separate meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

Heading a military delegation, the Iranian general traveled to Islamabad at the official invitation of the chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.