Iran, Pakistan set to enhance military cooperation

Major General Bagheri, leading a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday at the invitation of Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir.

The senior commander highlighted the security challenges along the Iran-Pakistan border and emphasized efforts to transform the areas into a “border of friendship” and foster economic connections.

He noted the significant relation between Iran and Pakistan, two major Muslim countries in the sensitive West and South Asia region, underscoring their extensive ties and shared stances on many regional issues.

Talks with Pakistani officials will focus on regional developments, aiming for coordinated positions in international circles.

The discussions will also cover defense cooperation, especially in border areas, counter-terrorism efforts, and recent regional and Muslim world developments.

Major General Bagheri’s visit includes meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.