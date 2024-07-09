President-Elect Pezeshkian: Enhancing Pakistan ties Iran’s inviolable foreign policy

Pezeshkian, in a phone call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, said Iran is ready to implement bilateral agreements with its eastern neighbor in various political, economic and security fields.

He said, “The long-standing relations and the deep cultural, religious and civilizational relations between the two countries have formed the most important foundation of the relations between the two great countries of the Islamic world in all dimensions.”

The Iranian president-elect, however, said, “There are many unused capacities for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, which we hope will be used with joint efforts to upgrade relations.”

He also expressed hope that the friendly and fraternal goals of the two countries will be realized in the new era.

Sharif, in turn, offered Pezeshkian his felicitations on his victory in the recent snap presidential elections to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The Pakistani premier noted that the successful holding of elections and smooth transition of power in Iran indicate that the foundations of power in the country are based on democracy.