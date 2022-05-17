Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Iran opens drone manufacturing factory in Tajikistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ababil-2 drones

Iran has launched a drone manufacturing factory in Tajikistan. The factory was inaugurated in the Tajik capital Dushanbe by Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mohamamd Bagheri and Tajikistan’s Defense Minister General Shir Ali Mirza.

It’s supposed to manufacture Ababil-2 drones with help from experts of the defense industries of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

During the inauguration ceremony, General Bagheri said the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to efforts by its committed experts and scientists and also its domestic capabilities, has made progress in all military and defense areas, especially the manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles.

“We are today at a point where we are capable of exporting military hardware to allied and friendly nations while meeting our domestic needs”, the chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Bagheri expressed hope that military cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan will increase in the near future.

Ababil-2 drone is a low-flying UAV and is capable of conducting reconnaissance operations. Its range is 200 kilometers and it can fly at a maximum speed of 220 kilometers per hour.

