Iran Opens Clinical Skills Training Centre with Homegrown Equipment

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology has inaugurated a specialized centre for instructing medical students in clinical skills with apparatus developed by domestic knowledge-based companies.

Sorena Sattari on Monday inaugurated the Advanced Clinical Skills Training Centre at Imam Khomeini hospital of Tehran.

The training centre, affiliated with Tehran University of Medical Sciences, is furnished with medical equipment that have been designed and manufactured by the Iranian knowledge-based companies.

The centre is equipped with a broad range of medical gear, including advanced surgical and clinical simulators and state-of-the-art equipment for specialized training courses for the medical students and other hospital personnel.

The eye-catching equipment available in the training centre include Parsis surgical navigation system, Sina remote-controlled robotic surgery system, Sina robotic surgical simulator, laparoscopy simulator, spinal anesthesia simulator, eye surgery simulator, robot-assisted surgery tools, and a three-dimensional simulator for developing clinical skills.

In comments after opening the site, Sattari described the new centre as an outstanding example of connection between knowledge-based innovations and the medical sciences.

The vice president said the domestic knowledge-based companies are capable of fulfilling the country’s technological needs for laboratory and medical equipment.

In separate comments on the sidelines of the event, Secretary of Iran’s Nanotechnology Innovation Council Saeed Sarkar said efforts are underway to set up 20 clinical skills training centres across the country under the auspices of the Vide Presidency for Science and Technology.