Iran Opens 142,000 Projects Creating 263,000 Jobs for Nomads, Villagers

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 142,000 employment plans for nomads and villagers with a price tag of 17 trillion tomans.

The plans were officially inaugurated by President Rouhani on Monday, the eighth day of the 10-day “Dawn” celebration of the 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary.

The plans will create job opportunities for 263,000 people in the fields of agriculture, industry, mining, natural resources, tourism and eco-tourism.

Among the plans inaugurated on Monday were a saffron chain development plan in North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, and South Khorasan provinces; a salmon farm in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, a tourism and handicrafts development plan in North Khorasan province, an agriculture production plan in Kermanshah province, and a small-scale lemon greenhouse in Mazandaran province.

Other plans include technical veterinary and phytopathology services, natural tourism and eco-tourism plans, sports services, poultry and livestock farming plans, carpet weaving and wood crafting plans, among others.