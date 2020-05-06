Iran Once Again Denies Torturing Afghan Migrants at Border

Iran has once again dismissed reports of using force to send some Afghan nationals back to their country on border areas.

“As earlier stated by various Iranian officials, the Islamic Republic strongly denies the reports that Iranian border guards have forced a number of Afghan citizens to cross Harirud River, causing a (deadly) incident for them,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in reaction to the media hype created by certain foreign media outlets funded by petrodollars regarding the incident that happened to the Afghan nationals near Iran’s border.

“Despite the fact that the issue has nothing to do with Iran, due to the request of Afghan officials, the foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic sent an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Tehran on Wednesday, announcing the readiness of Tehran to work jointly with the Afghan side to investigate the allegations.”

“This was done due to brotherly ties based on the principles of goodwill and good neighbourliness between the two countries,” noted Mousavi in response to questions raised by journalists.

He also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers its borders with Afghanistan as the borders of peace and friendship, highlighting its determination and will to continue friendly and brotherly relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan based on mutual respect.

Earlier, some media reported that Iranian border guards tortured and threw Afghans into Harirud River to prevent their entry into Iran.

The Iranian consulate in Herat denied in a statement the allegations of torture and subsequent drowning of dozens of migrant workers by border police saying Iranian border guards have not detained any Afghan citizens.

The Harirud River basin is shared by Afghanistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.