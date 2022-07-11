Iranian MP: JPOA revival talks hampered by West’s refusal to fulfill obligations

Fereydoon Abbasi, who headed the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran between 2011 and 2013, says the western governments, at the same time, want Iran to reverse the rollback of its nuclear commitments under the deal and also accept additional measures beyond the accord.

“This is not acceptable to Iran,” he told ISNA.

“We are witnessing that the western side is not ready to accept anything and to fulfill its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), but expects that we do everything they require.”

Abbasi also called for the minutes of the negotiations to be handed to the parliament to be analyzed.

Iran says it is coordinating to hold a new round of indirect talks on the JCPOA with the United States after their discussion in Doha earlier this month.

Tehran says the talks were positive, but has demanded that the US show will and initiative to end the current deadlock in the talks for the revival of the nuclear deal and also lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions.