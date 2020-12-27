Iran Not to Delay Efforts to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

Iran’s first vice president says the country will not postpone efforts, even for a moment, to procure coronavirus vaccines for people.

Es’haq Jahagiri added no one, including the country’s officials, will gain access to a COVID-19 vaccine outside the regulations of the health ministry.

“No state official or their families will receive vaccines outside the protocols of the health ministry,” he added.

“All Iranian people are equally exposed to coronavirus; so, all individuals will gain access to the vaccine based on the priority that the Ministry of Health and Medical Education will announce transparently,” Jahangiri said.

The vice president underscored that people’s health is among the top priorities for the government.

“The government is making every attempt to procure, as soon as possible, the vaccine needed to tackle the coronavirus which has gripped all countries,” he noted.