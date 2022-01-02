Sunday, January 2, 2022
Iran mourns assassination of hero General Soleimani

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran mourns assassination of hero General Soleimani

On the second anniversary of the US assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian media have praised his role in fighting terror and restoring peace to the region.

Aftab Yazd:

1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani was, and has been the most iconic figure both nationwide and across the Muslim world.

AftabYazd

 

Arman Melli:

1. The loss of “Haj Qassem” during people’s tough days

2. Following in the footsteps of Soleimani amounts to taking action to solve problems

ArmanMeli 1

 

Ebtekar:

1. Islamic Revolution Leader: Haj Qassem proved that one can be the most iconic figure across the nation and at the same time the most popular.

Ebtekaar

 

E’temad:

1. Baghdad mourning the loss of the general and jubilant over the pullout of foreign forces

Etemaad

 

Etela’at:

1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani is the symbol of hope and self-confidence and holds the secret to resistance and victory.

Ettelaat

 

Farhikhtegan:

1. Soleimani’s attributes as described by the Leader: The hero of bravery and rationalism

Farheekhtegan

 

Iran:

  1. Leader in a meeting with martyr Soleimani’s family: His murderers, namely Trump, will get lost in the dustbin of history after they pay for their earthly crimes

Iran

 

Jaam-e-Jam:

1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani is alive forever

JaameJam

 

Javan:

1. Leader in a meeting with martyred general Soleimani’s family: They are even afraid of Haj Qassem’s name and picture

2. Head of the instructors’ community of the Qom Islamic Seminary School: Soleimani and Mesbah were guardians of borders of intellectual geography.

Javan

 

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1. Leader: The resistance front is vibrant today thanks to his sacrifices

2. The value of acting in faith in Soleimani’s school of thought

JomhouriEslami

 

Kayhan:

1. Leader: ‘Martyr’ Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than ‘general’ Soleimani

KayhanNews

 

Mardomsalari:

1. Zarif: The world needs fighters like Soleimani

MardomSalari

 

Royyesh-e-Mellat:

1. Parliament Speaker: Haj Qassem symbolized the country’s robust bulwark against the Zionist regime and hegemony

RooyesheMellat s

 

San’at:

1. Miras-e-Sardar

  • Explanations made by experts on the second anniversary of martyrdom of general Soleimani

JahanSanat

 

Shahrvand:

1. Leader: Honesty and sincerity symbolize Soleimani’s school of thought

Shahrvand

 

Siasat-e-Rooz:

1. Haj Qassem flag flying at full-mast
Poets from different countries recite their poems in commemoration of general Soleimani

SiasatRuz

 

Sharq:

1.Leader: General Soleimani is a symbol of hope and holds the secret to resistance and victory in our region

Shargh

 

Vatan-e-Emrooz:

1. Leader: Haj Qassem, the most iconic figure nationwide

2. Iraqis to avenge the blood of martyrs of the resistance front

  • Tens of thousands of people converge on Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Haj Qassem and Abu Mahdi

3. Salar Aghili, after his performance at a ceremony by Hamas in commemoration of general Soleimani: I sang for national heroes

VatanEmruz

