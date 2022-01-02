Iran mourns assassination of hero General Soleimani

Aftab Yazd:
1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani was, and has been the most iconic figure both nationwide and across the Muslim world.
Arman Melli:
1. The loss of “Haj Qassem” during people’s tough days
2. Following in the footsteps of Soleimani amounts to taking action to solve problems
Ebtekar:
1. Islamic Revolution Leader: Haj Qassem proved that one can be the most iconic figure across the nation and at the same time the most popular.
E’temad:
1. Baghdad mourning the loss of the general and jubilant over the pullout of foreign forces
Etela’at:
1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani is the symbol of hope and self-confidence and holds the secret to resistance and victory.
Farhikhtegan:
1. Soleimani’s attributes as described by the Leader: The hero of bravery and rationalism
Iran:
- Leader in a meeting with martyr Soleimani’s family: His murderers, namely Trump, will get lost in the dustbin of history after they pay for their earthly crimes
Jaam-e-Jam:
1. Leader: Martyr Soleimani is alive forever
Javan:
1. Leader in a meeting with martyred general Soleimani’s family: They are even afraid of Haj Qassem’s name and picture
2. Head of the instructors’ community of the Qom Islamic Seminary School: Soleimani and Mesbah were guardians of borders of intellectual geography.
Jomhouri-e-Eslami:
1. Leader: The resistance front is vibrant today thanks to his sacrifices
2. The value of acting in faith in Soleimani’s school of thought
Kayhan:
1. Leader: ‘Martyr’ Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than ‘general’ Soleimani
Mardomsalari:
1. Zarif: The world needs fighters like Soleimani
Royyesh-e-Mellat:
1. Parliament Speaker: Haj Qassem symbolized the country’s robust bulwark against the Zionist regime and hegemony
San’at:
1. Miras-e-Sardar
- Explanations made by experts on the second anniversary of martyrdom of general Soleimani
Shahrvand:
1. Leader: Honesty and sincerity symbolize Soleimani’s school of thought
Siasat-e-Rooz:
1. Haj Qassem flag flying at full-mast
Poets from different countries recite their poems in commemoration of general Soleimani
Sharq:
1.Leader: General Soleimani is a symbol of hope and holds the secret to resistance and victory in our region
Vatan-e-Emrooz:
1. Leader: Haj Qassem, the most iconic figure nationwide
2. Iraqis to avenge the blood of martyrs of the resistance front
- Tens of thousands of people converge on Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Haj Qassem and Abu Mahdi
3. Salar Aghili, after his performance at a ceremony by Hamas in commemoration of general Soleimani: I sang for national heroes