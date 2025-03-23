Iran crushes Afghanistan 14-0 in AFC beach soccer championship

The match saw Iran overpower their opponents with goals from Seyed Ali Nazem, Moheb Mohammadpour, Abbas Rezaei (2), Mohammad Moradi Mirshkari (3), Saeed Piramoon, Mohammad Masoumizadeh (2), Ali Shirmohammadi (3), and Reza Amirizadeh.

This commanding win follows Iran’s opening 12-2 victory against Indonesia, maintaining their unbeaten record in Group C.

Iran will face the UAE on Wednesday in a decisive clash to determine the group leader.

Iran, drawn alongside the UAE, Afghanistan, and Indonesia, is considered one of the tournament favorites and continues to showcase their strength in the competition.