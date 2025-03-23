Iran’s Esteghlal F.C. protests omission of club legends from AFC Nowruz poster

In an official email addressed to the relevant department at the AFC, the Tehran-based club expressed its disappointment over the exclusion of prominent Esteghlal figures, emphasizing the frustration felt by its large fanbase.

The club noted that icons such as Nasser Hejazi, Hassan Rowshan, Gholamhossein Mazloumi, and Ali Jabbari hold an enduring place in Esteghlal’s history and could have easily been featured in the celebratory artwork.

The email urged the AFC to acknowledge the significance of these personalities and requested that appropriate measures be taken to avoid similar oversights in future materials.

The Iranian football team Esteghlal F.C. has always been one of the most successful teams in the country’s football history. It has won the Iranian Premier League nine times and has claimed the Asian championship twice.

Many players of Iran’s national football team have been members of Esteghlal throughout the years.