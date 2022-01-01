Iran Leader: Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom made resistance more hopeful

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the comments in a meeting with Soleimani’s family as well as members of a commission set up to honor him on Saturday.

“Today in our region, Soleimani is a symbol of self-confidence and bravery as well as the secret to resistance and victory,” said the Leader.

“As some have aptly put it, ‘martyr’ Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than ‘general’ Soleimani,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also said general Soleimani was tough on “villains and corrupt people” both at home and abroad, “so much so that even the news of his presence in a region would destroy the enemy’s morale.”

“The enemies were under the delusion that with the martyrdom of Soleimani, Abu Mahdi and his other companions, it would be all over,” said the Leader.

“But today, thanks to his blood, the US has fled Afghanistan, is inevitably pretending to be leaving Iraq and has announced that it will have an advisory role there without military presence,” he noted.

The Leader then urged Iraqi officials to be vigilant against this US move.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the gains made by the Yemeni army and popular forces in Yemen.

“In Yemen, the resistance front is making gains,” he said.

“In Syria, the enemy has been brought to its knees and has no hope for the future,” the Leader noted.

“On the whole, the resistance and anti-hegemony front in the region is more dynamic and hopeful today than two years ago as it keeps working and moving forward,” he said.

The Leader described the martyrdom of the top general as a national as well as an international event, adding late general Qassem Soleimani has turned into a role model for the younger generation.

He said the nationwide commemoration of the martyrdom of general Soleimani shows Iranian people are appreciative of the services and efforts by this great martyr.

The Leader said general Soleimani’s school of thought was marked by sincerity and devotion.