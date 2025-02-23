Ayatollah Khamenei: Resistance against Usurpation, Occupation Will Never End

The Leader, adressing the enemis in his message, pointed out that they should be aware that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance will never end and will continue until the ultimate goal is reached.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the pure body of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will be laid to rest in the land of jihad for the sake of God, but his spirit and his path will shine more gloriously each day, illuminating the way for those who follow him.

The Leader praised the role of Sayeed Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s dputy, as inseparable part of the Resistance’s leadership in Lebanon.

The Leader also sent a special greeting to the valiant youth of Lebanon.