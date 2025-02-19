Ayatollah Khamenei rejects US plan for Gaza as ‘foolish, futile’

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

“These plans will lead nowhere. Those who vowed to eliminate resistance within a short time a year and a half ago, now receive their prisoners from small groups of resistance fighters in exchange for a big number of Palestinians.”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the victory of Gaza’s resistance over Israel and the US, describing it as magnificent.

He emphasized that the great work done by Palestinian resistance leaders and fighters in maintaining unity and cohesion, standing firm against enemies, and navigating the complex process of ceasefire talks, as well as the Gazan people’s resilience and patience has made the resistance proud in the region.

“This victory sets a new benchmark for resistance battles,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended the way resistance handled prisoner exchanges as a testament to its strength before global audiences.

“Currently, international public opinion is in favor of Palestine, and thus no plan can succeed without consent from Gaza’s resistance and people,” the Leader added.

In this meeting, Nakhaleh congratulated Ayatollah Khamenei on Gaza’s victory and attributed it to Iran’s consistent support and guidance from late Hezbollah leader Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Palestinian resistance was effectively fighting America and the West over the past 18 months and despite the inequality of the balance of power, it could achieve major victories,” Nakhaleh said.

He highlighted the unity among Palestinian and Lebanese groups on the battlefield and political levels as one of the factors influencing their success in Gaza.

“We will never forget our path of resistance, and we will continue this path as soldiers of the resistance,” Nakhaleh stated.