Iran Making Latex Gloves

An Iranian company has begun producing medical latex gloves, the global demand for which has sharply risen after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian company, Arman Exir Salamat, has gained the technical know-how to launch the production line of latex gloves during a short period of time.

CEO of the company Mohamamd Ne’mati says his enterprise updated a production line of latex gloves that had remained unused for five years, and began producing with modern technologies to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In the meantime, he added, the young experts at the company’s research and development (R&D) unit designed and launched a homegrown production line manufacturing gloves.

Pointing to the growing global demand for the latex gloves and the need to supply the raw materials for production, Ne’mati said his company has been working in cooperation with two prominent Iranian chemists and will soon produce the raw materials for latex gloves inside the country.

He also unveiled plans for the export of the Iranian latex gloves, saying the supports provided by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology have enabled the company to develop plans for exports after meeting the domestic demand.

The company has already received a remarkable number of purchase requests from the foreign customers, the CEO noted.

The global demand for the health and medical supplies has skyrocketed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Iranian factories and knowledge-based companies have managed to satisfy the local demand for a host of products, such as medical face masks, ventilators, coronavirus diagnostic test kits and disinfectants.

Iran has even begun to export the coronavirus-related medical items to the other nations.