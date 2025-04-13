Iranian MP praises professionalism of nuclear negotiation team

Speaking during Sunday’s parliamentary session, Hassan Qashqavi highlighted the national consensus in support of the nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Muscat.

He stated, “The world acknowledges the professionalism of Iran’s negotiation team, and the Nuclear Committee fully supports the process.”

Addressing claims by MP Mehdi Koochakzadeh that the committee opposes the negotiations, Qashqavi clarified, “Members of the Nuclear Committee, including myself, (Mahmoud) Nabavian, and (Ali) Khezrian, are in favor of the talks.”

He dismissed allegations of internal disagreements, reaffirming the parliament’s supervisory role and adherence to the Leader’s directives regarding the talks.

Qashqavi also criticized media campaigns opposing the negotiations, particularly those driven by extremist pro-Israeli factions.

He reiterated the parliament’s alignment with the Leader, emphasizing unity and respect for expert opinions.

Separately, MP Salman Es’haqi lauded Iran’s negotiation team for upholding constitutional principles and coordinating with national authorities.

He assured that the team would not cross any red lines, adding, “Iran’s strength lies in its people, social capital in the Islamic world, and military capabilities, placing the nation in a position of pride.”

The Iranian delegation concluded the first round of talks with the US on Saturday, described by both parties as ‘constructive’. The second round is slated for Saturday.