The drone dubbed Arash is named after Arash the Archer, a heroic figure of Iranian mythology.

The drone is an advanced version of Kian 2 drone and uses a piston propulsion system.

Arash has a range of 2000 kilometers and in addition to being a kamikaze UAV, it is capable of pounding air defense systems.

The commander of the Iranian Army, explaining about Arash, said that Iran has designed the drone for attacks on Haifa and Tel Aviv.