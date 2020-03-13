Iran Leader’s Top Aide Velayati Infected with Coronavirus: Report

“On Wednesday noon, Mr Velayati was tested for the novel coronavirus after showing minor symptoms,” Tasnim reported on Thursday.

“The test clearly showed that Mr Velayati is infected with the virus,” the report added.

“At the doctors’ prescription, Mr Velayati has been put in quarantine, and is feeling well now, recovering from the disease,” it added.

Velayati, who also is the head of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari hospital – a referral centre for Coronavirus – had contacts with many coronavirus patients in the past few weeks.