Sunday, February 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria, says intl. silence shameful

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned attacks by the Zionist regime on targets in Damascus and the surroundings, which led to the deaths and injuries of a group of Syrian civilians.

He referred to the sequences of new attacks by the Zionist regime and the those of the Daesh terrorist group against the Syrian nation, saying the two terror entities, are bent on doubling the sufferings of the Syrian nation at a time when the people are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake two weeks ago.

Kanaani described as shameful the silence of the Western countries in the face of frequent violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity on the part of Israel.

He called on the world community and relevant international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to respond to Israel’s acts of aggression against a UN member state.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks