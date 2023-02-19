Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria, says intl. silence shameful

He referred to the sequences of new attacks by the Zionist regime and the those of the Daesh terrorist group against the Syrian nation, saying the two terror entities, are bent on doubling the sufferings of the Syrian nation at a time when the people are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake two weeks ago.

Kanaani described as shameful the silence of the Western countries in the face of frequent violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity on the part of Israel.

He called on the world community and relevant international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to respond to Israel’s acts of aggression against a UN member state.