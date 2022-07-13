Iran’s intelligence agents dismantle terror cell in country’s northwest

All ten members of the cell were identified and arrested.

The Intelligence Ministry said the terrorist cell’s members were crossing into Iran from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region when they were apprehended.

It added that the terrorists plotted to carry out bombings and attacks on the vital facilities in Iran and cause road traffic to extort people.

The equipment and weapons of the terrorists were seized by the intelligence agents of the Islamic Republic.

The Intelligence Ministry said Iran’s security is a redline and that it has time and again demanded the Iraqi Kurdistan officials to take action to kick the terrorists out of the region.