Iran Inaugurates Three Agricultural Megaprojects

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated three megaprojects carried out by the Agriculture Ministry.

In a videoconference on Thursday morning, President Rouhani opened three major projects relating to agricultural drainage, watershed management, and protection of natural resources.

Under the new projects, irrigation and drainage programs have been carried out in 25,000 hectares of lands in west and northwest of Iran, while 78,000 hectares of farms in the northern province of Golestan have been equipped with drainage systems as part of a plan that will cover 280,000 hectares later.

Another megaproject includes 415 desert greening and dust control programs across 13 provinces under a national scheme for protection of natural resources.

The president also inaugurated 3,154 watershed management plans.

Implemented with a financing of 5,610 billion tomans, the projects would create sustainable employment for 105,771 people.