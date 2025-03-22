IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Around two dozen injured in residential apartment explosion in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
A gas leak has caused an explosion inside a building in downtown Tehran, leaving a number of people injured.

Seyed Jalal Maleki, the spokesman for the firefighting department of Tehran’s municipality said the explosion happened on Saturday and completely destroyed the building.

Jalali put the number of injuries at 10, saying the debris removal operation and a search for possible survivors are ongoing.

Mranwhile Tehran’s emergency department said that the building collapse due to the explosion injured 21 people.

The emergency department added that 11 of those who sustained injuries were taken to a hospital for treatment and the other 10 people were treated on an outpatient basis.

