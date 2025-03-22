The claim is based on public statements from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who this week hosted military planners from 31 countries, as well as insider accounts of the discussions on how European nations could approach the end of hostilities.

Russia has insisted that it will not tolerate troops from NATO countries in Ukraine, regardless of how such a mission is branded by the US-led military bloc. Proponents such as UK leader Starmer have advocated for a so-called “peacekeeping force” to oversee a potential ceasefire.

The FT described a “noticeable shift from European ground troops to air and sea patrols” during a recent phone call regarding Western strategy, citing a participant in the discussion. Additionally, Starmer has reportedly acknowledged that the US will not provide a military “backstop” for any mission in Ukraine, as was publicly stated by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump aims to transfer responsibility for Ukrainian security to European NATO members after negotiating a truce with Russia, asserting that the US and NATO should play no role in future arrangements.

Meanwhile, the EU faces challenges in replacing US military assistance for Kiev. Member states failed to reach an agreement on Thursday concerning €40 billion ($43 billion) in additional military aid for Ukraine, a proposal pushed by the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. A less ambitious plan to allocate €5 billion ($5.4 billion) to supply 2 million artillery shells reportedly remains stuck in diplomatic limbo.