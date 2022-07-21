Iranian health ministry confirms 62 cases of cholera

Maryam Masoudifar said 45 cases of cholera happened in Kordestan Province, 15 cases in Kermanshah and 2 in West Azerbaijan Province.

She however said the disease has left no deaths in Iran yet.

Masoudifar added that half of the patients fell ill with cholera after travelling to the infected areas and the rest of them contracted the disease due to coming into contact with patients.

People could contract cholera after consuming contaminated water, fruits and vegetables.

Iranian health authorities have urged people to thoroughly wash their hands with water and soap before eating.

Cholera is an extremely virulent disease that can cause severe watery diarrhoea resulting in high morbidity and mortality, and can spread rapidly, depending on the frequency of exposure, the exposed population and the setting.

Cholera affects both children and adults and can be fatal if untreated.