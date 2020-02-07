Iran Has 100s of Different Types of Arms: DM

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Thursday Iran has some 770 families of products in all combat domains while the figure stood at just 30 before the 1979 revolution.

The top general underlined that the enemy adopted the “maximum pressure” approach to force the closure of production lines across Iran.

However, he added, the defense ministry contributed to the revival of domestic industries, including auto industries.

“With reliance on domestic potentialities and local human resources, we managed to turn threats and sanctions into opportunities and make the most of lab and science infrastructure of the defense industry,” the top general added.