Iran Hails UN Chief’s Call for Global Ceasefire, Truce in Yemen

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the UN Secretary-General’s proposal for a halt to fighting across the world, including in Yemen, for greater preparedness against the consequences of spread of coronavirus, saying, “Yemen is on the brink of the worst humanitarian catastrophe as a result of a devastating war. The military aggression by the foreign forces and the cruel blockade on Yemen from the air, sea, and land over the past five years have blocked the ways for sending aid to the oppressed people of that country, and now, the spread of coronavirus coupled with the lack of the minimum facilities and the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in that country have escalated concerns.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and supports the proposal made by the United Nations Secretary-General, stressing that, like the past, it welcomes any initiative leading to the interruption of war and the lifting of blockade on Yemen,” the spokesperson added.

Considering that the National Salvation Government of Yemen has welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s proposal for a ceasefire, if the initiative is coupled with practical measures from the (Saudi-led) coalition in this regard and with the removal of the blockade on that country, it could be an important action in preventing the death of thousands of innocent people and a fundamental step in opening a door to the establishment of peace and stability, the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted.