Iran Hails Opening of Joint Medical Centre with Denmark

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lauded the establishment of a joint medical centre with Denmark amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In a Tuesday meeting with new Danish Ambassador to Tehran, Jesper Vahr, the Iranian president highlighted the significance of opening of a joint medical and pharmaceutical centre in Iran amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while all countries need to work together in the health and medical fields.

Expressing Tehran’s readiness to broaden economic, trade and technological relations with Copenhagen, President Rouhani said, “Denmark’s stances in support of the JCPOA were constructive, and I hope that the cooperation between the two countries would grow further in various fields.”

Denouncing the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran by the US, the president said Washington is committing the gravest violation of human rights by preventing the delivery of medicine and medical items to Iran for the battle with the coronavirus or by selling arms to certain regional countries for the massacre of Yemeni people.

The president also deplored the US Police’ violence against the people of colour.

For his part, the Danish envoy highlighted the constructive interaction between Denmark and Iran since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1933.

Vahr said Denmark is one of the main shareholders in the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) – a financial mechanism set up by the EU for trade with Iran in defiance of the US sanctions – and has always supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Denmark has always sought to enhance economic, scientific, and trade relations with Iran from the bottom of heart, the ambassador noted, describing the opening of the joint medical centre with Iran as a sign of his country’s commitment to the promotion of ties with Iran.