Iran hits back at Germany over execution of terror group ringleader

Araghchi made the remarks following the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of the US-based terror group Tondar (Thunder), in response to Germany’s reaction. Sharmahd held dual Iranian-German citizenship.

Araqchi said Sharmahd outrageously and shamelessly took responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in Shiraz, Southern Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 innocent people, including women and children. More than 200 others were injured in the terror attack. There is sufficient evidence related to this, and it is available to the public.

The top Iranian diplomat called on his German counterpart to stop the concealment and psychological warfare.

The European Union strongly condemned the execution, and Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Foreign Minister, threatened Iran with serious consequences.

The Iranian foreign minister also urged German officials to stop supporting the child-killing Zionist regime and not to hide behind hypocritical human rights slogans.

Araghchi stated that the German government, as the second-largest military supplier to the Zionist regime, is an accomplice in the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the onslaught against Lebanon.

He also referred to the provision of chemical weapons to the former Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein by some German citizens during the 1980-1988 imposed war against Iran, stating that Iran has not forgotten the story of those lethal weapons.