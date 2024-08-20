Iran shuts down German-affiliated “illegal centers” in Tehran

These centers were said to have engaged in multiple illegal activities and widespread financial misconduct, operating in violation of Iranian laws.

Reports indicate that other German-affiliated institutions within the country are also under investigation for similar violations, with further actions anticipated as the investigations proceed.

This development follows closely on the heels of a diplomatic clash in July when the German government shut down the Islamic Center of Hamburg and its affiliated organizations across Germany.

The closures were justified by Berlin as a necessary measure to counter what they claimed was the propagation of extremism.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had stated that the center was “pursuing radical Islamist objectives.”

The move included a police raid on the center’s iconic ‘Blue Mosque.’

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the German Ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, to lodge a formal protest.

During a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani criticized the German police’s actions, labeling the closure of Islamic centers as politically motivated and driven by Islamophobia.

He warned that Germany must be prepared to face the consequences of these decisions, which Tehran views as serving the interests of the Zionist regime.