Iran summons German ambassador over Berlin’s interference in judicial matters

In protest of the interventionist stance of certain German officials regarding the judicial competencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, German Ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel was summoned by the Director-General for Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

During this meeting, the Director-General for Western Europe conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong objection to the inappropriate statements made by some German officials concerning Sharmahd, who was convicted of organizing and leading terrorist operations.

He emphasized that support for Sharmahd, responsible for multiple terrorist actions, including the bombing of the Rahpouyan-e Vessal Hosseiniyeh in Shiraz in 2008, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of over 200 innocent Iranians, contradicts Germany’s claims of upholding the rule of law, human rights, accountability, and counter-terrorism.

The Director-General further noted Germany’s support of the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, including the supply of arms to this regime, highlighting that Germany’s claims regarding human rights are clearly inconsistent with its all-encompassing support for Israel, which equates to complicity in severe international crimes, particularly genocide.

It was also emphasized that all individuals are equal before the law, and possessing a third-country passport cannot serve as a pretext or exemption for a country’s citizens from facing the law in their home country.

The German envoy stated that he would promptly convey these concerns to his government.