Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Iran FM: UAE visit ‘opened new chapter in bilateral ties’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amir Abdolahian Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says his Monday visit to the United Arab Emirates has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties.

“A new chapter was opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE. We shake our neighbors’ hands warmly. Warm relations with neighbors disappoint enemies of the region,” he said in a tweet.

Amir Abdollahian earlier met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi three days after he took helm as Emirate’s new president.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment and expressed hope that the ties between the two countries would expand in all areas.

Sheikh Mohamed also called for the removal of obstacles to deeper bilateral relations, saying that regional issues should be resolved by the countries in the region.

